"It’s so important" - Mickie James opens up about the opportunities for females in the wrestling business

Mickie James recognizes how important the evolution of women in professional wrestling has been.

James has been at the forefront of changes in women's wrestling over the past two decades, as she has worked for WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance, and other promotions.

The former WWE Superstar was recently a guest on the Battleground Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When female agents in professional wrestling came up in the conversation, James emphasized that the game has changed, and this progress has been crucial.

"My trainers were always men because there weren’t female trainers," Mickie James said. "There weren’t any female agents. There weren’t really women’s voices in those decision making rooms. So even what we were seeing on television was, and I don’t mean this in a bad way, but it was a male’s perspective of how a woman thinks, and it’s not accurate, especially not accurate in 2022.There weren’t enough women who had the longevity and stuck around to be able to get behind the scenes to be in those positions to say, ‘No, this is actually how we think and how it would go.’ That has changed the game a lot. It’s so important to have people like that."

Mickie James has high praise for what Gail Kim has done backstage in IMPACT Wrestling

Mickie James went on to heap praise upon Gail Kim for the work she's done with the Knockouts division at IMPACT Wrestling over the last several years.

"What Gail [Kim] has been able to do with the Knockouts Division is incredible," Mickie James continued. "I think that is a testament to why it’s really the division that the women want to be in because of the opportunities that we get there, the stories that are being told, and to be seen as legitimate wrestlers." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

James will be the special guest enforcer for the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match at IMPACT Slammiversary 2022 on Sunday, June 19, in Nashville.

