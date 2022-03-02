''One thing that I don't regret doing" - Mickie James opens up about her return at WWE Royal Rumble

Mickie James recently stated her thoughts on representing IMPACT Wrestling in WWE.

Hardcore Country kicked open the forbidden door as she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match despite not being a part of the promotion. James even came out to her IMPACT Wrestling theme and was acknowledged as Knockouts Champion.

Speaking about her big return to the company in an interview with GOW MEDIA, Mickie James stated that she was happy to end things on a good note after the infamous trash bag incident.

"I think it was the perfect bow and to my WWE career 'cause I think that people remembered the latter [trash bag incident],'' said James. ''I was very proud of my WWE career and the women that I've worked with. I felt like this one thing that I don't regret doing was overshadowing my whole career there and all these women that I've worked with and all the history that we've got to make together."

James further elaborated on her return, revealing that it was an opportunity for her to make things right and get the respect she deserves.

''I didn't like the feeling of unfinished business. I didn't sit right with me and I felt like it was the opportunity to kind of [make things right]. Forgiveness is a powerful thing on all ends. I think forgiveness and getting that respect that I deserved. It was awesome and to have to be able to do hardcore country and present that to the WWE audience for the first time, it was awesome," continued James. [ 56:11 to 57:05]

You can watch the full interview in the embedded video below:

Mickie James wanted to represent Hardcore Country in WWE

Mickie James was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she revealed that she wished to showcase her "Hardcore Country" character in WWE.

James also noted that things turned out for the best and if she hadn't pushed for the idea, there's a chance the Royal Rumble return wouldn't have happened the way it did.

Mickie James is one of the greatest female wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle and will almost certainly be a Hall of Famer when all is said and done. The five-time Women's Champion's return to the company was an enthralling event and gave her a chance to showcase her different side to the WWE Universe.

