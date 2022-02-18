"Everything happens for a reason" - Mickie James reflects on missed opportunities in WWE

Mickie James believes never being able to have a run with her "Hardcore Country" persona in WWE was a blessing in disguise.

The former WWE Superstar is currently competing in IMPACT Wrestling, where she reigns as the Knockouts World Champion. Back in January, James made headlines by returning to WWE to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

James was the latest guest on The Kurt Angle Show to describe a variety of subjects. When asked about never having a run in WWE as the "Hardcore Country" character, James said she wished she had pitched for it more, but if she did, there's a chance the Royal Rumble return wouldn't have been able to go down as it did.

"I had hoped for and I wish, too in hindsight, that I would have would pitched more or tried to push more for the Hardcore Country character because it was something that I brought up there that they just never really understood or bit on," Mickie James said. "But it's almost like a blessing in disguise, because had they bit on it, I probably wouldn't have been able to come back and do this thing at the Rumble and [have] it go down the way it had. So everything happens for a reason." (H/T Fightful)

Mickie James loved working with Alexa Bliss in WWE

The IMPACT Knockouts World Champion also has fond memories of her time working with Alexa Bliss in WWE. James described Bliss as being very fun to work with and someone who was open to ideas and input.

"It was cool and it was cool to be aligned with Alexa because I knew that they had big plans for her," Mickie James said. "She's so fun and she was really cool. Just, it was fun to work with her. I feel like she was very open to just different things for me and ideas and my input. Also, I think that she has a whole different audience than myself because it's a younger, demographic, and in that cosplay kind of thing, which is not my wheelhouse or realm at all."

