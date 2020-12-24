WWE legend Mickie James is one of the names who have been confirmed to appear for RAW Legends Night on January 4, 2021. The five-time WWE Women's Champion took to Twitter to announce that she will indeed be seeing the WWE Universe on the first episode of the Red brand in 2021 and teased that she might do something "legendary".

As announced on #Wweraw I will see you & all my friends on @WWE #LegendsNight only on @USA_Network !!! I can’t wait to do something... well everything... #Legendary as I do! 💋https://t.co/lhG02yzjhl — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) December 24, 2020

As reported earlier, a total of 23 names has been confirmed so-far for RAW Legends Night. The list includes a slew of WWE Hall of Famers and legends such as Ric Flair, Sgt. Slaughter, Hulk Hogan, Alicia Fox, Melina, and Tatanka to name a few.

The last time WWE held such a show which featured a plethora of Superstars from the past and present was on July 22, 2019 on RAW Reunion. That episode was memorable because of Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin who delivered a heartfelt speech to the WWE Universe and closed the show with a toast.

Mickie James on WWE RAW Legends Night

The last time Mickie James wrestled on live television was on the September 21, 2020 episode of the Red brand where she lost against Zelina Vega in a No. 1 Contender's Match for Asuka's RAW Women's Championship. James was also not assigned to any brand on the 2020 WWE Draft and is currently termed as a free-agent.

The reason for James being out of in-ring action is because she is recuperating from a nose injury that she sustained in a match. It remains to be seen what the former women's champion will have in store for the WWE Universe on RAW Legends Night.