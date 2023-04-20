"Mid and stale" - Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could lose their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, according to fans 

Though it's only been a handful of days since Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, many fans think the title reign may have already run its course.

In the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1, Zayn and Owens defeated The Usos in what is being hailed as one of the greatest matches in Mania history.

Though the in-ring action itself was spectacular, it was the months-long story behind it which made it such a compelling watch. The crowd erupted in celebration the moment the former Honorary Uce pinned Jey Uso for the win.

However, a lot of fans seem to believe Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's journey to capture the gold was more entertaining than watching them as champions. A recent Twitter post quizzed fans about their thoughts on KO and Zayn's reign.

Surprisingly, many users in the comments section feel the duo could lose the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to The Usos on SmackDown's April 28th edition. Moreover, several fans also pointed out that Owens and Zayn's title reign had already become stale.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Blair Dowker @DowkerBlair @WrestlingWCC People saying that when Sami lost at elimination it was for the “better of the overall story” newsflash story sucks now!!! And samis momentum is gone! Mid and stale RN @WrestlingWCC People saying that when Sami lost at elimination it was for the “better of the overall story” newsflash story sucks now!!! And samis momentum is gone! Mid and stale RN

Biggie Small @Holarhideh @WrestlingWCC It’s coming to an end soon once they face the Usos for the title rematch it’s all end @WrestlingWCC It’s coming to an end soon once they face the Usos for the title rematch it’s all end

Seth Walker @sethhwalker @WrestlingWCC They haven’t done anything with them. At least the USOs defended them @WrestlingWCC They haven’t done anything with them. At least the USOs defended them

Roastmania @Roast_mania @WrestlingWCC I’m from Montreal myself and the answer is no. Feels like a consolation prize and they’re just not a tag team IMO. Forcing Cody into the main event really screwed up the whole thing. @WrestlingWCC I’m from Montreal myself and the answer is no. Feels like a consolation prize and they’re just not a tag team IMO. Forcing Cody into the main event really screwed up the whole thing.

Bob @BobC2389 @WrestlingWCC Not super excited about it. Their win at Mania was such a great moment however it was never about the belts. @WrestlingWCC Not super excited about it. Their win at Mania was such a great moment however it was never about the belts.

JJBigfoot @JoshuaJ67149889 @WrestlingWCC Surprisingly no I like Sami but for some reason it’s just not working @WrestlingWCC Surprisingly no I like Sami but for some reason it’s just not working

Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could soon break up in WWE

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have had their share of ups and downs, but they are currently as close as over as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. However, Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks things could soon come crashing down.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer explained how The Prizefighter and Zayn are destined to fight each other forever.

"Sami and Kevin can tell their story until they eventually break up again. You can't ever keep Sami and Kevin together for that long. It's just that they're both too good to not go at each other. No matter how many times they fight, I'll watch it. So hopefully that's the plan," said Prinze Jr.

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾 @godIymode



Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens absolutely deserved it & The Usos went out on a BEAUTIFUL match. This wasn't just the best story in wrestling in the past few years, this was one of the best stories in wrestling of all time PERIOD.Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens absolutely deserved it & The Usos went out on a BEAUTIFUL match. #WrestleMania This wasn't just the best story in wrestling in the past few years, this was one of the best stories in wrestling of all time PERIOD. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens absolutely deserved it & The Usos went out on a BEAUTIFUL match. #WrestleMania https://t.co/MkHgvWZ9Qq

Though there's been no hint of any dissension yet, losing the WWE Tag Team Titles could surely drive a wedge between Owens and Zayn.

Do you think Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's run with the gold could end prematurely at next week's episode of SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

