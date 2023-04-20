"Mid and stale" - Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could lose their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, according to fans 

Though it's only been a handful of days since Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, many fans think the title reign may have already run its course.
In the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1, Zayn and Owens defeated The Usos in what is being hailed as one of the greatest matches in Mania history.
Though the in-ring action itself was spectacular, it was the months-long story behind it which made it such a compelling watch. The crowd erupted in celebration the moment the former Honorary Uce pinned Jey Uso for the win.
However, a lot of fans seem to believe Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's journey to capture the gold was more entertaining than watching them as champions. A recent Twitter post quizzed fans about their thoughts on KO and Zayn's reign.
Surprisingly, many users in the comments section feel the duo could lose the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to The Usos on SmackDown's April 28th edition. Moreover, several fans also pointed out that Owens and Zayn's title reign had already become stale.
Check out some of the reactions below:
Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could soon break up in WWE
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have had their share of ups and downs, but they are currently as close as over as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. However, Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks things could soon come crashing down.
Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer explained how The Prizefighter and Zayn are destined to fight each other forever.
"Sami and Kevin can tell their story until they eventually break up again. You can't ever keep Sami and Kevin together for that long. It's just that they're both too good to not go at each other. No matter how many times they fight, I'll watch it. So hopefully that's the plan," said Prinze Jr.
Though there's been no hint of any dissension yet, losing the WWE Tag Team Titles could surely drive a wedge between Owens and Zayn.
Do you think Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's run with the gold could end prematurely at next week's episode of SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.