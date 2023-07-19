"Might be a hot take" - Seth Rollins believes 48-year-old WWE Superstar should be on "Mount Rushmore"

Current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently shared that a WWE Hall of Famer should be on the "Mount Rushmore" of wrestling.

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has been in the industry for over two decades and has accomplished several notable feats. Back in 2020, Seth Rollins was involved in an intense rivalry with Rey Mysterio and his family. The veteran was inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame, and The Visionary is now all praise for the legend.

While speaking on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Rollins mentioned that The Master of the 619 is one of the "greatest professional wrestlers of all time."

"Up there, and I'll say this, might be a hot take he is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time," Rollins said. [14:10 - 14:17]

He added that Rey Mysterio deserves to be on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling thanks to his impact on the current crop of wrestlers.

"People kind of say he is not like a Rock, Austin, or Hogan; he is not like that. But he is, if you look at it, the totality of his career and the influence he has had over generations. I say one of the greatest. You could arguably include him on Mount Rushmore." [14:18 - 14:39]

Seth Rollins spoke about his real-life heat with Matt Riddle

During the same interview, the World Heavyweight Champion also opened up about his on-screen and off-screen beef with former RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle.

Last year, the two superstars went at each other with several cheap shots and insults until they finally met at Extreme Rules. Before their on-screen rivalry, the two also reportedly had some backstage heat after some comments about Rollins' partner Becky Lynch from Riddle's former wife.

However, Seth Rollins told Logan Paul that the two men had settled their differences after Matt Riddle apologized to him.

"Things that have happened outside of here, that is what it is. He apologized and we mended fences and I don't write anybody off," Rollins said.

Currently, The Visionary is set to face The Judgment Day's Finn Balor at SummerSlam next month, where he will defend the World Heavyweight Title.

