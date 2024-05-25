Mika Rotunda sends heartfelt message to former WWE Superstar

Bray Wyatt's sister, Mika Rotunda, recently sent a heartfelt message to a former WWE Superstar. The name in question is her other brother, Bo Dallas.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion is rumored to make his on-screen return as Uncle Howdy, along with other superstars as part of the Wyatt 6. The late WWE Superstar was reportedly supposed to lead a faction with the same name before he was forced out of action due to serious illness.

Mika Rotunda recently took to Instagram to wish her brother a happy birthday. She expressed her love for Dallas in the social media update. She further praised the former champion, claiming he deserves everything in his life:

"Taylor [Bo Dallas] won’t ever see this post because he doesn’t check social media. But, Happy Birthday to absolute best guy I know. Who deserves the entire world. ❤️ Selah also adores her uncle tay tay tay🥰I love you @taylorrotunda," she wrote.

You can check out Mika Rotunda's Instagram post below:

Mika Rotunda pens down emotional message for late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away last August at the age of 36 years due to a cardiac arrest. The Eater of Worlds reportedly contracted Covid-19 while recovering from a serious illness. It further aggravated his heart issues, and the former Wyatt Family leader took his last breath on August 24, 2023,

Bray Wyatt would have turned 37 on May 23. On the occasion of the former Universal Champion's birthday, Mika Rotunda shared an emotional update on Instagram. She penned down a heartfelt message for the late superstar in the caption:

"I’ve never lived a May 23rd without Windham. And I’ve never dreaded it until now. Many nights I lie awake before I finally drift off to sleep trying to still comprehend that it happened. That God really, actually did call him home. Today should be Windham’s 37th Birthday. What an absolute robbery this feels like in soul, body and subconscious. To wake up and know I cannot call him. Or send stupid GIFs or show up at his house with a cookie cake. Today would be Windham’s 37th Birthday. The best way I can describe grief, is diabolic," she wrote.

Following his untimely death, the Stamford-based company put Bray Wyatt on a WWE legend's contract, helping out the latter's family financially in the process.

