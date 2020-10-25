Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis were signed by WWE in 2017. They made their debut at the Money In The Bank PPV that year and promised to show the WWE Universe the 'power of love'. However, they never really got much of a push in WWE. Since their release from the WWE earlier this year, Mike Bennett has made indie appearances. He challenged Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship on the UWN Prime Time Live PPV.

Mike Bennett reveals that Edge is his dream opponent

Mike Bennett of NWA/UWN LIVE Interview with Hannibal https://t.co/OP6MjV8JmY via @YouTube — The Hannibal TV (@TheHannibalTV) October 23, 2020

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett was recently interviewed by The Hannibal TV. Bennett was asked about who his dream opponent was during the interview. Without hesitating, Bennett named Edge as his dream opponent.

Mike Bennett revealed that Edge quickly became his favourite Superstar when he became a wrestler himself. He also said that he believed John Cena wouldn't have gotten over so big as a babyface without heel Edge:

It's Edge. Edge, hands down probably for like the last....so, Edge, when I was growing up and was like a die-hard wrestling 'fan', was never like a big fan favourite of mine. Then when I became a wrestler and actually understood wrestling 101 and psychology and all the stuff that goes into being a wrestler, he 100% became my absolute favourite wrestler just by watching him move, his heel work. To me, I don't think Cena gets over much as he does without heel Edge, without Edge being that grimy, disgusting, just evil heel to Cena's super babyface.

And getting to actually know him, on a friendship level and having him be so incredibly kind and helpful to me and giving me advice and I still talk to him to this day, and then to see him come back at the Rumble, I was like he's back. It's Edge, hands down, 100%.

Mike Bennett also opened up about his experience working in both Impact Wrestling and WWE during the interview, saying that he preferred working in Impact because of the creative freedom.

