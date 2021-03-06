"Didn’t get through the political standpoint of the company" - Mike Chioda on why two-time WWE World Champion wasn't pushed

Mike Chioda has opened up about why WWE didn't push Dolph Ziggler. Former WWE referee said that Ziggler was one of the most underutilized stars in the company in recent years.

Dolph Ziggler is a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, having first won the title in 2011 and then later again in 2013. He has won the United States and Intercontinental Championship few times while also having several reigns as Tag Team Champion in WWE.

While speaking to WrestleZone, Mike Chioda spoke about Dolph Ziggler and how WWE didn't pull the trigger and push him.

"I believe he (Dolph Ziggler) is getting somewhat pushed now, but there was so many years where that kid had so much good talent and I’ve seen a lot of talent that had a lot of potential and just never made it. Just didn’t get through the political standpoint of the company. They kept giving it to Dolph and taking it right back. It’s hard."

Dolph Ziggler in WWE in recent times

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Dolph Ziggler hasn't had too many world title opportunities in recent times, with his last one coming last year against Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules. He also faced Kofi Kingston a few times in 2019.

He has recently teamed up with Robert Roode on SmackDown, and the duo are the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Ziggler revealed in a recent interview that WWE would most likely keep him in some capacity even after the end of his in-ring career.

"WWE wants me here for the next 10, 20 years, let alone behind the scenes afterwards. So I will judge it every few years. I say give it [until] 2025 and then we either start toning it down or maybe I just wanna make sure my body can always go."

Advertisement

Ziggler may not win a world title again, but he will be an important star for WWE in the mid-card and tag team division.