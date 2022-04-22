WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson's representative responds after viral video of punching man emerges

Legendary boxer and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson has been a trending topic on social media for a while. Recently a video emerged of him continuously punching a passenger on a plane who had seemingly been harassing him.

The Baddest Man on the Planet reportedly lost control and busted up the passenger's face after they kept taunting him. Tyson didn't react to it initially, but he eventually had enough and began throwing blows, leaving the man bloodied during the altercation.

According to TMZ, law enforcement responded to the scene and detained two people believed to be involved in the incident. Police revealed that after one of the men was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, they "provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation."

Mike Tyson's representative told TMZ Sports that the man was not only harassing the legend but also threw a water bottle at him before the fight. They added that the passenger was aggressive during the incident.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," Tyson's reps said on Thursday.

Check out the video of the incident, acquired by TMZ Sports, below:

Mike Tyson is often referred to as the greatest heavyweight boxer in the history of the sport

Iron Mike is one of the most renowned boxers in the entire world. He has an impressive boxing record of 50 wins, six defeats, and two no-contests.

His most memorable and controversial fight was his second bout against Evander Holyfield, which took place on June 28, 1997. The match ended via disqualification after Tyson bit Holyfield's ear off.

Tyson has also been involved in pro wrestling. He was the ring enforcer for Shawn Michaels vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIV. Mike Tyson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012. He has also appeared in AEW a couple of times throughout the last few years.

Edited by Angana Roy