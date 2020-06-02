Mike Tyson appeared with Chris Jericho on this week's AEW Dynamite (Image: AEW)

AEW Dynamite scored another win over NXT in the Wednesday Night Wars this week. AEW Dynamite drew 827,000 viewers, while NXT drew 731,000 viewers. The battle royal was the most-watched part of the show with 869,000 viewers, reported the WrestlingInc quoting Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. However, AEW Dynamite actually lost viewers for the Mike Tyson - Chris Jericho segment at the end of the show scoring 822,000 viewers.

While it lost viewers for AEW on TV, the segment between Tyson and Jericho is attracting a lot of attention on YouTube. The video is one of the most popular on the AEW YouTube channel this year and has already crossed 3 million views.

AEW beat NXT in all the significant demographies except for people aged over 50. AEW also won every quarter hour except for the quarter which featured the Charlotte Flair and Chelsea Green vs Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley match. It scored 813,000 viewers and topped the 789,000 viewers garnered by AEW in that quarter.

According to Dave Meltzer, the appearance by FTR, f.k.a. The Revival in WWE, attracted 837,000 viewers.

AEW Dynamite gains 18% viewers this week

AEW Dynamite's average of 827,000 viewers was their best number since the March 18th episode. The number was up 18% from last week.

This week AEW ranked #4 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #24. AEW tied for #62 in viewership, with Investigative Discovery's See No Evil show at 8 pm, while NXT ranked #66 in viewership.