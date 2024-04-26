Millionaire 4-Time champion didn't need WWE, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Most superstars need WWE, but according to Vince Russo, a certain four-time champion with millions of dollars in the bank doesn't need WWE, which is one of the big reasons she left.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo discussed Ronda Rousey's comments about calling wrestling an "intense performance" and not a "sport." Russo explained why he believed she left, citing backstage issues and the lack of regiment she likely had in her routine when she was a UFC Champion.

Russo put it clear as day - when you have millions of dollars and don't like the lifestyle, you don't need to do it anymore. That's why Ronda Rousey, a four-time champion in WWE, was able to call it quits:

"When you talk about her mindset - she didn't need the money. So all of a sudden when you don't like this lifestyle and you've got millions of dollars in the bank, you don't need to do it anymore. You know what I'm saying? I'm sure that had a lot to do with it as well, you know?" (6:09-6:29)

Vince Russo spoke about his thoughts on a Vince McMahon revenge tour

Vince Russo was a key figure under Vince McMahon in the Attitude Era, and he knew a lot about him from that time.

Considering how things have played out for McMahon this year, Russo seems to think that the former WWE boss will take his billions and start a revenge tour with another company.

Believing that Vince McMahon will sink $2-Billion into Jeff Jarrett's Global Force Wrestling, Russo said on The Brand podcast:

"I had another conspiracy because, bro, come on... I gotta tell you something, Al [Snow]. Yesterday, there was a big news story that our good friend JJ, [Oh, Global Force Entertainment]. Bro, if there's one guy to call Vince McMahon. Jeff Jarrett takes advantage of every freaking business [opportunity.] When I saw Global Force, I'm like, bro, Vince McMahon is gonna sink $2 billion into Global Force Wrestling, bro." [From 02:25 to 03:15]

It's unlikely that McMahon will get into any other major business venture right now. However, he certainly has the funds for it if he chooses to.

