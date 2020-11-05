Miro finally reveals why WWE released him

WWE has released numerous Superstars in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to let go of wrestlers and backstage executives. The WWE Universe and the released Superstars were not happy that the company made the decision despite doing well financially.

Miro was one of the many to be released by the company in 2020, and he has attacked WWE and their decision to do so following his release. Miro was a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast where he spoke about the reason why WWE released him and several others.

Miro on why WWE released him

The former WWE Superstar believes that WWE released him and a few others after they aired their displeasure about how WWE was treating their employees during the pandemic. He said that their conversation was leaked to the WWE management who ultimately let them go:

"I was getting some of the boys around because we were not okay about how everybody was treated in the pandemic situation. We felt scared to go to work, and once again, it was probably ten of us talking, somebody leaked it to the office. From us 10 people that were talking, somebody leaked it to the office and to the dirt sheets, and once that happened, I knew right away they're gonna fire me because they're going to blame it all on me of course because I'm the guy, but it doesn't matter." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Miro said that he "lashed" for five minutes out at WWE's head of talent relations Mark Carano as he was unhappy at things that had happened with him in WWE in the past. He said that he wanted to protect his fellow Superstars and that he was very angry.

Miro revealed on the same podcast that he had asked for his release from WWE a few years ago but wasn't granted it. He also revealed that he was fined by WWE for changing his hairstyle, which he hadn't told the company about before doing it.

Miro is now a part of AEW, having signed with the company a few months after his WWE release.