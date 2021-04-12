Miro reacts to attending WrestleMania 37

WWE Superstar Lana posted a photo a few hours ago revealing that AEW star Miro was in attendance during Night One of WrestleMania 37.

Miro has now reacted to being present at The Show of Shows. The former WWE Superstar had a heartfelt message for Lana and stated that he wouldn't miss her match for the world.

Check out the exchange below:

I wouldn’t miss your match for the world. I love you! https://t.co/iCspvhTN23 — Miro (@ToBeMiro) April 11, 2021

Miro was released by WWE about a year ago

Miro was let go by WWE soon after WrestleMania 36 last year. He was removed from TV on the road to WrestleMania and was one of several WWE Superstars released as a part of the budget cuts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miro's final WWE appearance saw him and Humberto Carrillo lose a match to Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza on an episode of RAW. His final storyline before his departure was slammed by the WWE Universe as it didn't do him any favors and the angle was quietly dropped in the end as well.

Miro later opened up on his WWE release in an interview with AEW star Chris Jericho:

"I was getting some of the boys around because we were not okay about how everybody was treated in the pandemic situation. We felt scared to go to work, and once again, it was probably ten of us talking, somebody leaked it to the office. From us 10 people that were talking, somebody leaked it to the office and to the dirt sheets, and once that happened, I knew right away they're gonna fire me because they're going to blame it all on me of course because I'm the guy, but it doesn't matter."

I almost cried when I heard the fans chanting my name. I have tried my absolute best to show them just how much this year on my own has driven me to be better. Thank you to everyone, and I hope you have an amazing time back at the show. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/OvVAgBIZ0p — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 10, 2021

Miro later made his way to AEW while Lana is still a mainstay in WWE. Lana was featured in a Tag Team Turmoil match on Night One of WrestleMania, where she teamed up with Naomi. Lana and Naomi were the first ones to be eliminated from the match.