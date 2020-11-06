Paul Heyman has held many roles in WWE over the years on-screen and backstage. His last backstage role was as the Executive Director of RAW, and he was relieved of his duties in June of this year.

Paul Heyman was in that role for a year between June 2019 and June 2020, and when he was in that position WWE put out a controversial storyline that was criticized by fans. The storyline in question is the Rusev-Lana-Bobby Lashley romantic storyline on RAW, which saw Lana leave her real-life husband Rusev for Lashley.

Rusev, who is now called Miro on AEW, spoke about that storyline in his recent appearance on Talk is Jericho. Miro said that the storyline kept changing with Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon having different ideas for the direction of the story.

Miro on how Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon had "opposite" ideas for the storyline

Miro said that the storyline was controversial but it turned around after he started to have fun with it. He had revealed in the podcast about how Paul Heyman had promised that it would be a WrestleMania main event when he was skeptical about it.

"I think because the story was good, it was very controversial, but it didn’t turn around once again until I started having fun. I started playing the crazy guy because Paul Heyman was telling me, ‘You don’t care about her, you’re so over it. You just wanna have fun. You’re fine to be away,’ and we got there eventually but the other side, the other camp, Vince is thinking the complete opposite of, ‘Why are you smiling? Why are you [like] this? You’re heartbroken.’ Now, they can’t get it together between each other and I’m stuck in the middle, and at the end of the day, when everything was said and done, they went all for me but during the period, I guess Vince loved Bobby [Lashley] and his heat and decided [for] him to beat me every night or whatnot.” (H/T Post Wrestling)

The storyline was dropped earlier this year and Lashley and Lana broke up on WWE television. Miro was let go by WWE later in the year and he joined AEW, where he wrestles under his real name.