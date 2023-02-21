Misha Montana gives update on her boyfriend Matt Riddle amid WWE suspension

Misha Montana recently gave an update on her boyfriend, Matt Riddle, as the latter is reportedly suspended from WWE.

The Original Bro last competed in the Stamford-based company on December 5, 2022, when he and Kevin Owens lost an Undisputed Tag Team Championship match against The Usos on Monday Night RAW. After the bout, Riddle was taken away from the ring on a stretcher after getting brutally attacked by Solo Sikoa.

Reports later suggested that the 37-year-old was suspended after failing the company's wellness policy. He was also reportedly sent to rehab.

In a recent interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Riddle's real-life partner gave an update on the former United States Champion.

"Matt's great. He's wonderful. He's happy. Great and happy so it's good," she said.

Misha Montana is happy with WWE star Matt Riddle

After spending nearly 11 years together, Matt Riddle and his ex-wife Lisa Rennie divorced last year. A few days after his reported WWE suspension, his romantic relationship with Misha Montana came to light.

In her interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Montana disclosed that she and Riddle are happy together despite receiving unpleasant reactions to their relationship on the internet.

"I'm happy. We're happy. We have nothing but love in our lives and that's what we choose to focus on. You know, at some point we had no choice but to focus on things that are in your face and undeniable, you know, and we still do. But it's just how you approach everything else too. It's like how you choose to handle it," she said.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

