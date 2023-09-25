"Miss having you around" - WWE official sends heartfelt message to Stephanie McMahon

A WWE official has sent a heartfelt message to Stephanie McMahon on social media.

Stephanie McMahon celebrated her 47th birthday today. She portrayed a heel authority figure on television for years and also played an important role behind the scenes. McMahon served as the co-CEO of the company with Nick Khan following Vince McMahon's "retirement" last summer. She opted to resign from WWE on January 10th after Vince McMahon returned as chairman.

WWE official Jessika Carr took to social media to send a heartfelt message to Stephanie on her birthday. Carr shared that she missed having her around in the company.

"Happy Birthday @StephMcMahon miss having you around regularly 🎂 🎈," she posted.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE personality claims she will come out of retirement for a dream match with Stephanie McMahon

Former WWE personality and AEW star Brandi Rhodes recently shared that she would consider coming out of retirement for a match involving Stephanie McMahon.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes departed All Elite Wrestling in 2022. Cody Rhodes returned to the company at WrestleMania 38 as Vince McMahon's hand-picked opponent for Seth Rollins. Brandi Rhodes has not returned to the wrestling business after her exit from AEW.

Speaking on Ring The Belle, Brandi Rhodes claimed that she would come out of retirement for a mixed tag team match with her husband. She added that the opponents would have to be Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for it to happen and that she would even do the match in her 70s.

"Stephanie and Triple H. 100%. I would come out of retirement for them in a heartbeat and I would do it at 72 years old and y'all would have to sit through that and just let it happen and I know it would be great but just let it happen if it does," she said. [From 24:25 to 24:45]

Expand Tweet

The company has undergone many changes this year but is still thriving as a business. It will be fascinating to see if McMahon returns to the promotion sometime down the line or if she has decided to leave the wrestling business behind.

Do you miss Stephanie on television? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.