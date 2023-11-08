"Miss me?" Absent WWE Superstar shares cryptic message 105 days after last appearance

An absent WWE Superstar has delivered a cryptic message to wrestling fans today on social media.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is in the books and it was an eventful show this past Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Rhea Ripley continued her dominance in the women's division on RAW by winning a Fatal 5-Way match to retain the Women's World Championship. Zoey Stark won a Women's Battle Royal to earn a title shot against The Eradicator at Survivor Series.

Iyo Sky successfully retained the WWE Women's Championship over Bianca Belair after receiving help from an unlikely source. Kairi Sane made her return to the company and helped The Genius of the Sky retain her title. The women's division in the promotion is packed full of talent, but it is missing one of its most popular stars.

Cora Jade is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and has a very loyal fanbase, but has been absent from WWE television for months. Her last bout was a loss to former superstar Dana Brooke in a Kendo Stick match on the July 25 edition of NXT. Jade took to Instagram today to ask her fans if they missed her as seen in her cryptic post seen below.

Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez wants to battle Cora Jade at a future WWE WrestleMania

Roxanne Perez recently revealed that she would like to face Cora Jade at a WrestleMania event down the line.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Roxanne Perez stated that she would love to be wrestling Cora Jade for many years to come. She added that she hopes to get the chance to face her at WrestleMania when the two stars are on the main roster.

"I would love to wrestle Cora Jade for years and years. One day, I truly feel we are going to be headlining WrestleMania. So, yeah, we are the future, and this is why everybody should be watching NXT because we are the stars of tomorrow," said Roxanne Perez. [19:55 - 20:11]

Cora Jade has not appeared on WWE television for 105 days now. It will be fascinating to see when the 22-year-old superstar will eventually make her return to the company.

