"Miss you" - Naomi sends a message to current WWE personality during suspension

Naomi's recent social media activity has made it clear that the suspended WWE star misses her colleagues in the company.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion sent a short yet heartfelt message to Kayla Braxton while reacting to the latter's post on Instagram Stories.

The backstage interviewer reposted an old TikTok clip featuring Naomi and Shayna Baszler and mentioned that she missed the 34-year-old star. Here's how Trinity Fatu responded to the hilarious video:

Naomi has not returned to WWE TV since she and Sasha Banks walked out of the arena during a RAW episode on May 16th. The duo was suspended indefinitely and later stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Naomi's WWE status remains complicated

While the situation surrounding Sasha Banks' status continues to baffle wrestling fans, we've not heard much about Naomi's future with the company.

Reports suggest that Banks has already been handed her WWE release, but no backstage updates have thus far emerged regarding Naomi's standing within the promotion.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion is still active on various social media channels but has refrained from commenting about her absence from WWE programming.

In case you missed it, former writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Naomi possibly returning without Sasha Banks. He proposed a compelling storyline involving Naomi, Vince McMahon, and Jimmy Uso and how it could add "real drama" to the on-screen action.

Here's what he pitched on a Writing with Russo episode:

"Vince says, 'Naomi, I gave you the hot live mic. You said what you wanted to say. Now it's gonna be my turn,'" Russo said. "And let him shoot about them leaving and dropping the belts. Let him tell that whole story, man. And think about it, because now what that leads to is she's gonna get upset, that brings her husband [Jimmy Uso] out. This leads to real, real, real drama." [1:07-1:40]

It will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon and his team get Naomi and Sasha Banks back as they are among the most popular female wrestlers in the world. The recent controversy has made them even bigger names, and McMahon wouldn't mind capitalizing on all the online attention.

