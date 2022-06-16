"Real drama" - Veteran on Naomi possibly returning to WWE without Sasha Banks (Exclusive)

Vince Russo wants Vince McMahon’s villainous Mr. McMahon character to reference Naomi’s WWE walkout with Sasha Banks.

Due to creative frustrations, the two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion left the building alongside Banks during the May 16 episode of RAW. Both superstars were immediately suspended and stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” about Naomi’s current status. He thinks McMahon should give the former Funkadactyl an open mic upon her return before cutting a scathing promo of his own.

“Vince says, ‘Naomi, I gave you the hot live mic. You said what you wanted to say. Now it’s gonna be my turn,’” Russo said. “And let him shoot about them leaving and dropping the belts. Let him tell that whole story, man. And think about it, because now what that leads to is she’s gonna get upset, that brings her husband [Jimmy Uso] out. This leads to real, real, real drama.” [1:07-1:40]

In the video above, Russo explains how his storyline idea would also involve Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

What’s next for Naomi and Sasha Banks?

According to Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri, Sasha Banks is no longer with WWE after recently receiving her release. The WrestleMania 37 main-eventer has not commented on her status since the controversial walkout.

Meanwhile, Naomi is reportedly out of contract soon and it is unclear if she will return to television. She has also remained quiet about her WWE future over the last month.

WWE announced on May 20 that a tournament will take place to determine the new Women’s Tag Team Champions. However, no further details about the tournament date or participants have been revealed.

