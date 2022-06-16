Potential reason why WWE may not release Naomi following Sasha Banks' reported exit

Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning in the wrestling community has been dominated by one headline - Sasha Banks' reported release from WWE. There is yet to be an official confirmation, although the report seems to suggest that it's a done deal. As we get more updates on the developing story, we'll look into Naomi's situation and discuss the potential reason why she may not get released by WWE like The Boss.

The majority of reactions have supported Sasha after her long tenure with the company has seemingly come to a close. There has been a lot of speculation about how WWE has dealt with the superstars, with Naomi only recently putting up a post on Twitter that hinted at her reaction to the situation.

But will Naomi be released as Sasha Banks has reportedly been? The answer seems to be no. And for those wondering, it has nothing to do with her connection to Jimmy Uso and The Bloodline.

After the fallout from the RAW walkout, Wade Keller of PWTorch reported that Naomi's WWE contract is expiring very soon. In hindsight, the report gives a lot of context to what happened:

"So I mentioned Naomi’s contract is coming due in WWE. And there had been some rumblings that maybe this was related to contract issues and not wanting to look like they were being sacrificed right before to take some leverage away or just spend some of their equity right before their contracts come due," Keller said.

He continued:

"We don’t have details on when her contract expires, just that that could have been a contributing factor in the frustration of Naomi and perhaps Sasha, that, we’re going to take away some of your leverage by having you do pretty high profile jobs in the midst of a tag team title reign that they were excited about." [H/T: WrestlingNews.Co]

Assuming this is true, it makes no sense for WWE to release Naomi when they can simply have her sit out the remainder of her contract.

Is Naomi set for a WWE departure following Sasha Banks' reported release?

If the report of Sasha Banks' release turns out to be accurate, then all eyes will be on Naomi in the incident's fallout. It will be interesting to see her response to the situation and whether her in-ring career will come to an end.

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been consistently popular with their matches, merchandise sales and have attracted a diverse audience. While this is all speculation, the fallout from the whole incident could change the promotion internally.

