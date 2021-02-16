The Miz's WWE Elimination Chamber replacement revealed

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will now take the final spot in this Sunday's Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

Tonight, WWE RAW opened up with The Miz announcing that he was removing himself from the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE title on Sunday.

The Miz, holding the Money in the Bank briefcase, said he didn't need to put himself in such a match for an opportunity at the championship when he already has one with the contract.

This was all part of a plan by The Miz to get John Morrison inserted into the Chamber instead. However, that backfired when Adam Pearce made a match between Kofi Kingston and Miz. If The Miz won, Morrison would get the spot. But if Kingston were to win, he would get the spot instead.

Kofi Kingston is going to WWE Elimination Chamber

The finish of the match saw Kingston defeat The Miz with Trouble in Paradise. The WWE Universe is already speculating that this could lead to another KofiMania, but WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will certainly have something to say about that.

The RAW Elimination Chamber match will now see Drew McIntyre defend the WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Orton.

The road to WrestleMania is now in full gear. After this Sunday, there will only be one more WWE pay-per-view before WrestleMania. It's the best time of the year to be a member of the WWE Universe, and the Elimination Chamber on Sunday should be a tremendous event.

Are you excited about Kofi Kingston getting an opportunity at the WWE Championship on Sunday? Who do you think will win at the RAW match? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.