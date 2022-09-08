AEW star MJF tells former WWE Champion he is living "In peoples heads rent free"  

Top AEW wrestler MJF recently sent a message to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley on social media in light of his recent promo this past week.

Last night on AEW Dynamite, fans got to hear from the 26-year-old for the first time since June 2022. The popular star took a break from the company due to his ongoing contract dispute with company boss Tony Khan.

Following last night's episode of Dynamite, Mick Foley praised Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Twitter after his return promo, which saw him open the show.

"Kid's got some mic skills!" tweeted Mick

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley Kid’s got some mic skills! Kid’s got some mic skills!

MJF responded to the hardcore legend's tweet.

"Well Mick it’s nice being here….. Right here, In peoples heads rent free."

This past weekend, the AEW star made his return to the company at the All Out pay-per-view as he won the Casino Ladder match. It entitles him to a future world championship match.

Mick Foley shares his thoughts on MJF

At just 26 years of age, the Long Island native is already considered to be one of the best talkers in the history of pro-wrestling.

On a recent episode of Foley Is Pod, the WWE Hall of Famer gave his opinion on MJF and whether or not his promos go too far or not.

"I appreciate it in some ways that he wants to be a consummate heel, I’m just not capable — you know, kids that are 10 years old, I don’t know if you need to say, ‘Your dad should have worn a condom'. I don’t know if that goes down well with everyone." Foley added: "I like the guy, I’ve only met him on one occasion, he was great. I realized he had a world of talent. I thought what was going to hold him back was that I didn’t know if he could assert himself as a tough guy, and he’s certainly done that. So all of those questions have been answered." [H/T Fightful]

🎀Candy🎀 @PinkDoll4ever You already know MJF had 100% creative control over his return You already know MJF had 100% creative control over his return https://t.co/A9TDfWxpBk

Despite his strong links to WWE, Mick Foley has been very complimentary towards both the performers as well as the in-ring product that AEW presents on a weekly basis.

