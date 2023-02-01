MLW attorney requesting for court to deny recent motion filed by WWE in ongoing lawsuit

The attorney for MLW (Major League Wrestling) recently filed a response to WWE for attempting to halt discoveries in the ongoing dispute between the two major wrestling companies.

Back in January of 2022, MLW filed an anti-trust suit against World Wrestling Entertainment, where they alleged that the promotion was poaching industry talent, tampering with ongoing business deals, and making other illegal attempts to monopolize the pro-wrestling market.

Earlier this year, the Stamford-based promotion filed a motion with the U.S. district court that would suspend the company's obligation to search for and produce materials requested by MLW.

According to documents obtained by PW Insider, an attorney for MLW requested that the court "deny WWE's motion for administrative relief."

This is being done because Major League Wrestling believes the motion by WWE failed on both procedure and substance and was made "without the meet and confer required under the Local Rules of the Northern District of California."

MLW is not the first company that WWE has allegedly attempted to tamper with

It is not known exactly how the court will rule for MLW, but they are certainly not the first company that the Stamford-based promotion has attempted to tamper with.

Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling both felt their wrath a few years ago when they attempted to run an event at Madison Square Garden but were unable to because of World Wrestling Entertainment intervening.

However, NJPW and ROH were able to eventually get past that hurdle and held their Supercard of Honor pay-per-view from the legendary New York venue. The event occurred on the same weekend as WrestleMania 35.

We will keep you updated on the lawsuits, as this is an ongoing story.

