MLW Fusion Results: New Double Champion crowned 

Tonight's MLW Fusion was a big episode. MLW Middleweight Champion Lio Rush defended his championship in a unification match against AAA Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid. If you missed the announcement, you could check out the article here. You can also check out last week's MLW Fusion results here as well.

Tonight's MLW Fusion started with a promo from Lio Rush, who referred to Laredo Kid as a "paperweight champion". The MLW Fusion show opener aired, and commentary from Rich Bocchini and Jared St. Laurent briefly broke down the card and went right into the ring.

MLW Fusion Match One: ACH vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

ACH and Brian Pillman Jr.'s match started technical. ACH had his ribs taped from the alleged attack by Team Filthy. Speaking of Team Filthy, it did not take long for them to get involved in the match. Tom Lawlor, Kevin Ku, and Dominick Garrini started on the front ramp but had made their way ringside.

The MLW Fusion opening match went back and forth between ACH and Pillman Jr, with the latter getting the upper hand with an impressive powerslam. Unfortunately, Pillman Jr's offense was not enough. While on the top rope, ACH hit an incredible vertical spinning heel kick and knocked Pillman Jr off the top rope. The kick helped ACH set up Buster Call for the win.

Your winner: ACH

Grade: B+

MLW Fusion Promo: Savio Vega

Last week on MLW Fusion, Salina de la Renta made a proposal to Savio Vega and IWA to sell. This week, Savio Vega responded.

MLW Fusion Rematch: Calvin Tankman vs. Zenshi

This was a rematch as Clavin Tankman had defeated Zenshi in his second match. That match ended in 1:43, but tonight's match went longer. Tankman threw Zenshi around like a ragdoll as "The Heavyweight Hustle" was not messing around.

Zenshi hit Tankman with two big dropkicks, but Tankman wasn't phased from the kicks. Instead, Tankman derailed Zenshi with a dropkick of his own.

WOW! @CalvinTankman just eating a pair of dropkicks from Zenshi and responds back with a HUGE one of his own.#MLWFusion



🔗 https://t.co/hEdP0eGpTA pic.twitter.com/2jzHhUjgDy — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 11, 2021

Zenshi's offense was innovative as he hit a 619-like move but had done it by going over the top rope to Tankman, who'd been on the outside of the ring.

Zenshi using his quickness to deliver a BIG shot to the back of @CalvinTankman!#MLWFusion



🔗 https://t.co/hEdP0eGpTA pic.twitter.com/CsFyElVDAD — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 11, 2021

Tankman would regain his offense, but only briefly. Tankman bodyslammed Zenshi and attempted a running shooting star press onto Zenshi. Zenshi rolled out of the way and hit his own standing shooting star press onto Tankman. During the cover, Tankman didn't just kick out; he sat up with Zenshi in the pin.

All risk no reward for Zenshi as @CalvinTankman catches him and plants him with a Tankman Driver!#MLWFusion



🔗 https://t.co/hEdP0eoOv0 pic.twitter.com/F4N4dHioRs — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 11, 2021

Zenshi took to the top rope going for a standing 450 onto Tankman but got caught into the Tankman Driver for the pin.

Your Winner: "The Heavyweight Hustle" Calvin Tankman

Grade: A

MLW Fusion: Alicia Atout interview with Richard Holliday

Alicia Atout is like Rodney Dangerfield; she gets no respect. Lately, all her interviews have ended abruptly as she asks the hard questions. During the interview, she brought up Tim Donaghy being banned from the NBA and his involvement in Richard Holliday's match. Holliday didn't like the questions, threatened to sue Alicia Atout, and ended the interview.

Our very own @AliciaAtout caught up with @MostMarketable to get down to the bottom of this scandal involving him and referee Tim Donaghy. #MLWFusion



🔗 https://t.co/hEdP0eGpTA pic.twitter.com/WumYEVkI9Y — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 11, 2021

MLW Fusion Match Three: Injustice (Jordan Oliver & Myron Reed) vs. Contra Unit (Simon Gotch & Davari)

This MLW Fusion match never started. Contra Unit's Simon Gotch and Davari entered the ring first. Injustice came out next but were attacked by Jacob Fatu from behind.

The attack didn't go as planned for Contra Unit. Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver took out Simon Gotch and Davari, leaving Jacob Fatu all alone. When stunned by a superkick by Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver hit a cutter from the middle rope. Later, Fatu rolled out of the ring, and Contra Unit was found on the ground after Myron Reed took flight after hitting a senton splash on the outside.

Result: No contest

MLW Promo: Salina de la Renta responds to Savio Vega

Savio Vega responded to Salina de la Renta about the offer she made to Vega regarding IWA. Salina de la Renta did not like Vega's response. As a result, next week on Filthy Island, Savio Vega will face Mil Muertes one on one.

MLW Fusion Main Event: Championship Unification Match - AAA Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid vs. MLW Middleweight Champion Lio Rush

Right at the star, Laredo Kid got the better of Lio Rush. Rush kept rolling to the outside of the ring, frustrated that Kid had bested him. Rush and Kid both went for dropkicks, but Rush rolled out of the ring yet again.

Laredo Kid had gone for a fast-paced match. Once Rush took control, he slowed it down with a simple chin lock to help catch his breath. Laredo Kid had gone for a fast-paced match. Once Lio Rush took control, he slowed it down with a simple chin lock to help catch his breath. Rush pulled Kid from the corner and hit him with the spinning uppercut to the back.

Laredo Kid regained offense by getting Lio Rush on his back and hit a pair of moonsaults from the bottom rope and middle rope. Kid went for the cover but only got a two count.

Laredo Kid attempted to hit the Swanton Bomb from the top rope. Rush moved out of the way. Laredo Kid went to grab Lio Rush, but Rush crawled through the legs of Laredo Kid. Rush hit a dropkick to Laredo Kid while on his back. This allowed Rush to get off the ground and attempt for the Unprettier. Laredo Kid pushed Rush into the ropes. Rush springboarded from the bottom rope and hit a springboard cutter on Laredo Kid. Lio Rush climbed to the top rope and finished the match with a split-legged frog splash.

Your winner, and the new AAA Cruiserweight Champion & still MLW Middleweight Champion, Lio Rush.

Grade: A

After the match, AAA acknowledged Lio Rush as their new Cruiserweight champion in a tweet.

MLW Fusion closed out with Lio Rush cutting the promo as a double champion in two different companies, MLW and AAA.

Make sure to tune in next week for more MLW Fusion results!