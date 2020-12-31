MLW pays a special tribute to Brodie Lee

Sadly, the wrestling community lost AEW star Brodie Lee the day after Christmas. Lee's passing has had the wrestling community mourning this tragic loss.

Brodie Lee was also known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, while his real name is Jon Huber from Rochester, New York.

If you lived in Central New York, you might have been fortunate enough to see him act like a goofball with manager Kenny Casanova in World of Hurt. Or, you were fortunate enough to see him in Upstate Pro Wrestling in his hometown of Rochester.

If you didn't see him in UPW, you might have seen him at 2CW in Syracuse, New York, or as fans like to chant, 2CDUB. If you missed him in UPW or 2CW, you could have seen him at Xcite Wrestling based out of Binghamton, New York.

No matter where you saw Brodie Lee wrestle, you saw a great wrestler who put on a great show for the fans. Over the last few days, every wrestler who worked with him in AEW, WWE, IMPACT, RoH, CZW, or MLW has tweeted about Jon Huber as a family man with love his children. You can read lots of reactions here.

MLW's 10-bell salute for Brodie Lee

Every Wednesday, MLW typically airs on their YouTube page at 7 pm. Tonight, an MLW Fusion episode did not air, but what was in its place was truly honorable of MLW.

At 7 pm, Major League Wrestling put together their special tribute to Brodie Lee. It was a video, was the screen saying "in memory of Brodie Lee." The image went to a photo of Brodie Lee, followed by a 10-bell salute.

This was the first 10-bell salute done for Brodie Lee. WWE had an image, as well as IMPACT. MLW also posted the tribute on their Twitter page.

The 10-bell salute is the biggest show of respect to honor a fallen professional wrestler. MLW paying this respect speaks wonders of everyone who is part of the company.