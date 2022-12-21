MMA legend suggests how WWE star Shayna Baszler and he can get into Henry Cavill's new project

Former youngest UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett recommended WWE star Shayna Baszler on how the duo could insert themselves in Henry Cavill's upcoming Warhammer 40,000 series.

In a recent disappointing wake, Henry Cavill stepped down as Superman from the DC Universe. Additionally, he left The Witcher series last month.

Fortunately, Amazon gave Cavill a new opportunity by casting him in the Warhammer 40,000 series, based on a 1987 tabletop roleplaying game that incorporates miniature models into gameplay.

Baszler recently asked on Twitter how she could get Henry Cavill's attention to work with him. Hence, MMA legend Josh Barnett suggested that the pair could teach Cavill Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) and Catch Wrestling.

However, The Warmaster had one condition - their tuition fee came with an acknowledgment of the former Superman discussing their potential role in Warhammer 40k's The Horus Heresy.

"Hey! We know you like WH40k and BJJ. Shayna and I will teach you BJJ and Catch Wrestling while we discuss the Horus Heresy," Barnett wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Shayna Baszler claims that her fate lies with Henry Cavill's Warhammer 40k series

Warhammer 40,000 is a mash-up of science fiction and fantasy that has become a massive hit over the last four and a half decades. The series has spawned novels, video games, animated films, and television series.

Since Henry Cavill's announcement in the Warhammer 40k series, former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler has shown interest in being part of the franchise.

The 42-year-old star has previously expressed interest in the Warhammer fantasy world, having worn Warhammer 40k-inspired costumes to WWE.

Recently, the former two-time NXT Women's Champion took to Twitter and precedented that she is destined to be in the series.

"My true destiny lies in 40,000!!!!" Baszler wrote.

Fans want Cavill to bring an alternative universe to our screens after his exit as Superman and Geralt. If the production affiliates her with the show, the 42-year-old WWE Superstar may work alongside the megastar and fulfill a lifelong dream.

Do you think Josh Barnett's suggestion could land Shayna Baszler a role in Cavill's Warhammer 40k adaptation? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes