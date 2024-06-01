Moments after backstage botch, 29-year-old WWE Superstar reacts to his mistake

The May 31, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown saw one of the best mic workers falter on screen. Surprisingly, the 29-year-old WWE Superstar, who is usually known for his arrogance, acknowledged his mistake on social media.

Carmelo Hayes took on LA Knight in another verbal spat by interrupting him in between a backstage interview on SmackDown. However, while Melo tried to go on the offensive, he misfired his shot and got roasted by Knight instead.

Knight was talking about facing Logan Paul, but Hayes asked him:

“Why would LA wanna face you?”

LA Knight instantly capitalized on Hayes’ mistake and asked him to get his names right. While Melo didn’t back down despite his botch on the show, he later tweeted about his error.

Trending

“Oops I got a name mixed up on Live Tv. Maybe I should 'Go bACk To nXT' 🤡,” Melo wrote.

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Hayes echoed the immediate response many critics would likely throw at him and topped it with a clown face emoji. So far, Melo has always been seen taking pride in being a "first-round draft pick" for WWE SmackDown. He has now jokingly joined his haters and is talking about reverting to the developmental division of WWE for more training.

While Carmelo Hayes made a mistake today, he still harbors a razor-sharp vision of his goals. In fact, he even warned the roster of the blue brand about his upcoming moves on SmackDown.

Carmelo Hayes sends a threatening message to the WWE SmackDown locker room

Carmelo Hayes has recorded an upward movement in his career trajectory. As soon as he was drafted to SmackDown, he convinced Cody Rhodes to take him on in a singles match. While he lost the fight, it showcased that he did have the caliber to face the top name on the blue brand.

Recently, Carmelo Hayes showed off his achievements in NXT and threatened the SmackDown locker room, noting that they don’t know what’s coming for them.

“Smackdown doesn’t know yet, it’s time to get my chips up. #WhatAChampionshipNeeds #Smackdown," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Hayes posted a fan edit with all the titles he has won in the developmental brand. It would be interesting to see if he can level up to earn a championship contention match and win a belt on the blue brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback