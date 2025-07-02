Montez Ford dons new WWE name following RAW

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, collectively known as Street Profits, are currently feuding with Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown. Days after their memorable contest on last week's Friday Night Show, Ford took to his Instagram account to address the match, while also giving himself a new name.
Street Profits defended their WWE Tag Team Titles against Wyatt Sicks in a match that ended after several other tag teams interfered, resulting in a disqualification. Though the gold is intact with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, it's safe to say their run with the titles could be in peril, as so many teams are vying for it.
A few hours back, Ford took to his Instagram account to share several clips from the events on SmackDown. In the caption, the 35-year-old dubbed himself the "Greatest athlete in sports entertainment." Moreover, he also went on to give himself a new nickname, 'Buff Daddy Tez.'
Check out his post below:
"WYATT SICKS AINT SH… SLIDE 1: THE GREATEST ATHLETE IN SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT DOING THE NORM. SLIDE 2: BIH CAN’T MATCH MY FREAK. SLIDE 3: DA STREET PROFITS. MY AESTHETIC IS ON FIRE RIGHT NOW. BUFF DADDY TEZ. EFF YOUR FAVORITES. SLIDE 4: GATMAN, WE GETTING MONEY. SLIDE 5: OH WE BOTH DO THIS. ITS TOO EASY," Ford wrote.
WWE star Bianca Belair recently sent an anniversary message to Montez Ford
Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are one of the most popular couples in WWE today, who rarely shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. The EST of WWE sent out a message for Ford on the occasion of the duo's 7th wedding anniversary, writing that their love for each other had only deepened.
"Happy 7th Wedding Anniversary! 06-23-2018. May be a day or so late on here lol. But, we have celebrated our anniversary while traveling thru multiple places and time zones these past 2 days... New York- Milan-Dubai-Australia... feel like it’s been our anniversary for 2-3 days lol. I’m not sure what day it is anywhere at this point but no matter where we are, and what we are doing, I always want to be with you. What’s next for us? So much more. I love you," she wrote.
Belair is currently away from in-ring action in WWE, with her last appearance going down at WrestleMania 41, where she challenged for the Women's World Title.
