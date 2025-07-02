Montez Ford dons new WWE name following RAW

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, collectively known as Street Profits, are currently feuding with Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown. Days after their memorable contest on last week's Friday Night Show, Ford took to his Instagram account to address the match, while also giving himself a new name.

Ad

Street Profits defended their WWE Tag Team Titles against Wyatt Sicks in a match that ended after several other tag teams interfered, resulting in a disqualification. Though the gold is intact with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, it's safe to say their run with the titles could be in peril, as so many teams are vying for it.

A few hours back, Ford took to his Instagram account to share several clips from the events on SmackDown. In the caption, the 35-year-old dubbed himself the "Greatest athlete in sports entertainment." Moreover, he also went on to give himself a new nickname, 'Buff Daddy Tez.'

Ad

Trending

Check out his post below:

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

"WYATT SICKS AINT SH… SLIDE 1: THE GREATEST ATHLETE IN SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT DOING THE NORM. SLIDE 2: BIH CAN’T MATCH MY FREAK. SLIDE 3: DA STREET PROFITS. MY AESTHETIC IS ON FIRE RIGHT NOW. BUFF DADDY TEZ. EFF YOUR FAVORITES. SLIDE 4: GATMAN, WE GETTING MONEY. SLIDE 5: OH WE BOTH DO THIS. ITS TOO EASY," Ford wrote.

Ad

Ad

WWE star Bianca Belair recently sent an anniversary message to Montez Ford

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are one of the most popular couples in WWE today, who rarely shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. The EST of WWE sent out a message for Ford on the occasion of the duo's 7th wedding anniversary, writing that their love for each other had only deepened.

Ad

"Happy 7th Wedding Anniversary! 06-23-2018. May be a day or so late on here lol. But, we have celebrated our anniversary while traveling thru multiple places and time zones these past 2 days... New York- Milan-Dubai-Australia... feel like it’s been our anniversary for 2-3 days lol. I’m not sure what day it is anywhere at this point but no matter where we are, and what we are doing, I always want to be with you. What’s next for us? So much more. I love you," she wrote.

Belair is currently away from in-ring action in WWE, with her last appearance going down at WrestleMania 41, where she challenged for the Women's World Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action