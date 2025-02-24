Montez Ford sends a message after ruining tag title match on SmackDown

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins recently ruined a tag team title match on WWE SmackDown. Ford has now sent a threat to the tag team division.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been undergoing a transition ever since they were attacked backstage on the December 6, 2024, episode of SmackDown. This change in character was evident when they showed up at the 2025 Royal Rumble, where they cost Motor City Machine Guns the WWE Tag Team Titles. They then attacked DIY after the match.

Last week on the blue brand, they attacked Pretty Deadly and DIY during their title match. When Motor City Machine Guns tried to intervene, they too were taken out by the Street Profits.

Now, Ford has taken to social media to send a threatening message to the entire tag team division.

"THIS VIOLENCE WILL BE TELEVISED."

Check out his post here:

Vince Russo is not impressed by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins' recent transformation

Most of the Street Profits' frustrations stem from the fact that they have not been pushed in the tag team division for a while. They have watched newer tag teams like A-Town Down Under, DIY, and Motor City Machine Guns overtake them in these past few years while they have been waiting patiently for their opportunity. However, a former WWE writer feels it might be too late for the Profits.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo stated that he doesn't care about the Street Profits now because the WWE didn't do anything with them for years.

"I don't care. I don't care about any of these people, Mac. I don't care about none of those people. Okay, bro, they do nothing with The Street Profits for years and years and years. So, they put them in suits to do three years of vignettes and now I'm supposed to care about them? Too late. Too little, too late." [32:38 to 33:01]

It will be interesting to see if Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will win the WWE Tag Team Titles after this recent transformation.

