Montez Ford working with fellow female star on project outside of WWE

Montez Ford currently performs on WWE SmackDown. Evidently, he and tag team partner Angelo Dawkins will join Kevin Owens to take on The Bloodline amid Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley's absence from TV. The two saved Owens from a beatdown at the hands of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa last week.

Aside from his time in the wrestling business, the U.S. Marine Corps veteran also spends time in the music world, where he is known as King Tez or simply as TEZ.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a post about working on projects, albeit without many details. He did, however, mention Samantha Irvin, former WWE star A.J. Francis, musician Josiah Williams, and artist Jaymar. You can check it out here.

"More Full Length Projects are on the Way. 1- Dinner for 2 w/ @samanthairvinwwe 2- Pass the Baton w/ @ajfrancis410 3- A Will & A Way w/ @jdeanwilliams 4- DeCago w/ @thejaymar," wrote Ford on Instagram.

Ford celebrated his 34th birthday on May 31 while also celebrating the release of his new album titled "Happy Birthday Tez!" which is available on Apple Music. He has collaborated with A.J. Francis on three tracks. Samantha Irvin herself is a musician.

Montez Ford made a pact with his WWE tag team partner

Despite often being singled out as a wrestler who needs to kickstart a solo run, Montez Ford has always worked in the tag team division alongside Angelo Dawkins. He is currently part of The Pride, a faction led by Bobby Lashley.

Speaking to Going Ringside recently, the WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champion disclosed that he does not intend to betray his tag team partner. The two have already made a pact regarding a solo run in the company:

"I feel like for myself and Dawkins, we have so much that we're still trying to obtain as a tag team," Ford said. "But I will say, if that opportunity happens, and we just spoke of when it comes to the draft, myself could be drafted to one show, he could be drafted to one show, so we both always talk about if the opportunity presents itself, like we're going."

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens declared war on The Bloodline, defying Paul Heyman's warning. The Street Profits wound up assisting him as they had a score to settle with the heels themselves. Whether injured stars Orton and Lashley join the fray bears watching. Both of the former WWE Champions have issues with The Bloodline as well.

