"Morals & ethics are the key"- Former WWE personality explains why he will not work for Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon recently returned to WWE amidst serious controversy.

The 77-year-old retired in 2022 with his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, alongside Nick Khan, filling his shoes as co-CEOs. Meanwhile, Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer.

However, Vince is now back as the Executive Chairman, a move that rocked the wrestling business. In light of his return, former WWE writer Vince Russo declared that he would not work for Vince McMahon since ethics are a key determining factor for him.

"Truth. With everything that's come out, I couldn't work for @VinceMcMahon today. That's me. I think morals & ethics are the key to not only being a leader-but being a man. Who I work for is important to me. That's why, w/ the wrestling business being what it is-I work for myself." - Vince Russo tweeted.

McMahon's return led to a major reshuffling at the executive level of the Stamford-based promotion. JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed, and Alan M. Wexler were removed from WWE’s board of directors by Vince. Former co-presidents and board members George Barrios and Michelle Wilson were reinstated to their positions.

More recently, Stephanie McMahon announced her shocking retirement from all her positions in the company, leaving Nick Khan as the sole CEO.

WWE veteran pointed out the similarities between Vince Russo and Vince McMahon

Vince Russo was the writer for WCW during the company's downward spiral into destruction. During that time, Russo was an on-screen character on WCW shows, similar to how Vince McMahon was a television character.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Buff Bagwell cited this to point out the similarities between Russo and the WWE Executive Chairman.

"It reminded me of everyone that runs a company. When Vince Russo came into our company, his big thing was everybody here that runs this company it always goes to their heads. They try to become stars on their own shows. So Vince Russo, in the beginning, if you remember, he was never on TV. He had The Harris Brothers, the twins, he had them on camera, and it was Vince Russo's voice. He promised all the top guys that he would never be on TV," said Buff Bagwell. (9:12 - 9:48)

With the Royal Rumble PLE almost upon us and the Road to WrestleMania heating up, it will be interesting to see if Triple H retains control over the creative process or not.

