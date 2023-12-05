More details on Jey Uso and the "YEET" situation; identity of the true owner of the catchphrase revealed

Jey Uso hasn't been using his new "Yeet" catchphrase of late. It looks like WWE has faced a roadblock in the usage of the phrase due to copyright issues. The identity of the wrestler who has trademarked the phrase has come to light.

On WWE RAW, Jey got his first chance to become the World Heavyweight Champion. He and Seth Rollins went head-on in the main event of the show. In the end, the Visionary held on to the title after a hard-fought battle.

Jey Uso has used the catchphrase multiple times since WWE Fastlane. However, many noticed that Uso walked into his World Heavyweight Title match in his older merchandise and didn't acknowledge the "yeet" chants made by the WWE Universe. A post from WrestleOps on X pointed out the trademark issues earlier today and has now revealed the identity of the wrestler who owns the rights to the popular catchphrase.

"Kasey Huffman, a pro-wrestler out of West Virginia, has owned the trademark to the word “Yeet” since 2021. As was revealed last night that WWE found trademark issues with Jey Uso’s “Yeet” & the word & merchandising will no longer be associated with him going forward."

When did Jey Uso make "YEET" famous?

At WWE Fastlane earlier this year, Jey and Cody Rhodes beat The Judgment Day to win their first Tag Team titles together. In the post-show press conference, the duo was seen having a good time, introducing the WWE Universe to the catchphrase "yeet."

The then-tag team champions made the term so famous that every member of the WWE Universe kept chanting it when the stars were in the ring. WWE also sold merchandise with the catchphrase that saw many fans sporting t-shirts at events.

