"Roman Reigns is happy," "It's a sad day" -WWE Universe can't believe popular Jey Uso word has been banned following RAW

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter after learning that a popular Jey Uso word was banned following the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

On the latest edition of the red brand, Jey went in a bout against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The former Bloodline member showcased great ability throughout the match, and it looked like the WWE Universe was about to witness a new champion. The Visionary reigned supreme in the end, proving once again why he is one of the best wrestlers in the business.

However, according to the latest report, Jey Uso's popular catchphrase, "Yeet," which went viral after the Fastlane post-show press conference, can no longer be used by WWE after a copyright claim.

WrestleOps' Twitter handle posted about this ban, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it.

Most fans were sad to learn about the ban, and others couldn't believe someone copyrighted "Yeet."

Some believed Roman Reigns might be happy after learning about this because he was always against Jey Uso's catchphrase.

Jey Uso is the only WWE star to pin Roman Reigns in the last 4 years

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed Universal Champion for quite some time. There are only a handful of people who have pinned The Tribal Chief during his WWE career.

The 38-year-old became the only star to pin Reigns in the last four years during The Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank, which featured Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa as well.

The Usos showcased their tag team ability, and Jey ended up pinning The Head of the Table for the first time since December 2019.

Main Event Jey Uso's current ally, Cody Rhodes, is rumored to go in a rematch against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Reigns' future remains to be seen.

What do you think about Jey's popular catchphrase getting banned from live television? Let us know in the comments section below.

