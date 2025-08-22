"More family" could join Solo Sikoa's faction on WWE SmackDown, he reveals

Solo Sikoa has hinted that more members could join his faction on SmackDown. The current US Champion has been dominating on the blue brand after reshaping the OG Bloodline in his own image and creating the My Family Tree (MFT) stable.The group has seen various additions since its inception and has helped Sikoa capture the US Title on SmackDown from Jacob Fatu. Led by Sikoa, the MFT consists of JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and the newest member, Talla Tonga. Now, the Street Champion has revealed that fans could see more additions to his group.In an interview with TVInsider, Solo Sikoa talked about his WWE journey, coming from a successful wrestling family, and learning from names like Roman Reigns. He then talked about how the dynamic of MFT was different from The Bloodline, despite the group being an offshoot of the stable.&quot;This family here, they listen. They don’t disobey me for the fifth time. I know I have more family coming in all the time. We’re all built like heavy-hitters. We’re all powerful, scary guys I have in my family. They are willing to follow orders,&quot; Sikoa said. [H/T TVInsider]Since moving away from the OG Bloodline, Sikoa has established his own presence on SmackDown and has seen various members join him along the way.With him hinting that more family could still come to WWE, it will be interesting to see who could join the MFT in the near future.Solo Sikoa's MFT could feud with a major faction on SmackDownAccording to reports, the MFT could soon be involved in a major faction war on SmackDown. Bodyslam.net reported that WWE has been planning a program between MFT and The Wyatt Sicks for a while.This report was followed by a subtle tease on SmackDown last week. As Solo Sikoa was addressing his faction backstage, Talla Tonga appeared distracted and was looking at someone. After they walked off, Wyatt Sicks member Eric Rowan was spotted in the distance, stalking them.Notably, The Wyatt Sicks hold the WWE Tag Team Championship, after Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy won the titles on the July 11 edition of SmackDown. Hence, a potential feud with MFT could involve the titles.