"More passion for wrestling than just about anybody" - EC3 lavishes praise on current WWE megastar (Exclusive) 

EC3 recently lavished praise on his former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling colleague Drew McIntyre, saying his passion for the business was second to none.

McIntyre has had of the most inspirational journeys in the wrestling industry. Despite getting a promising start to his WWE career as "The Chosen One," his stock soon dwindled considerably, resulting in his release from the company in 2014.

After years of honing his craft on the independent circuit and other promotions, McIntyre returned to the global juggernaut in 2017 with a renewed sense of purpose.

Since then, there's been no looking back as The Scottish Warrior has gone on to become one of WWE's biggest draws in recent years. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that he hadn't met any other person in his life with more passion for wrestling than Drew McIntyre.

The former NXT star added that McIntyre looked like a megastar, and he was ecstatic to see him become a top guy in WWE.

"First off, the guy probably has more passion for wrestling than just about anybody I have ever met. He's 6'4 or 6'5, jacked, just the right amount of chest hair, and handsome as hell. Uniquely different being from Scotland, he was just "can't miss." So, I'm pumped he was able to parlay this into a long-term run on the top," said EC3. [From 3:02 to 3:30]

Karrion Kross also recently praised his WWE rival Drew McIntyre

One of the most compelling rivalries in wrestling today is between Karrion Kross and The Scottish Warrior. The two have been feuding for a couple of months and competed in a Strap match at Extreme Rules 2022, which Kross won.

However, outside of it, Karrion Kross greatly respects Drew McIntyre. In a recent interview with Mirror, the former NXT Champion confessed that he's having an "excellent" experience working with McIntyre.

Kross added that the former WWE Champion brings years of knowledge and is the perfect person to share a ring with.

"It's been an excellent experience. Yes, he's a giant human being and punching him feels like trying to punch a truck. But because he's been around for so long he's very knowledgeable and he's a perfect person for me to be in the ring with," said Kross. [H/T: Mirror]

The duo will soon have another showdown at next Saturday's Crown Jewel 2022, where they will meet inside a Steel Cage.

