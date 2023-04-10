Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline has been one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. The group could get even stronger with the addition of a new star, and the prospect of that happening caused a huge uproar among fans.

The Bloodline currently consists of four Anoa'i family members who are guided by the faction's Special Counsel, Paul Heyman. While Sami Zayn was part of the group for a brief period of time, he was ousted from the heel faction at Royal Rumble after he attacked The Tribal Chief.

While many fans may be tired of the group's heel antics and numbers advantage that play into nearly all of Roman Reigns' matches, it seems the stable has a chance to further bolster its ranks. Rikishi recently disclosed that his son Thamiko T. Fatu is ready to enter the squared circle and is accepting bookings, which has led many fans to note that he could be the fourth Uso recruited by WWE.

Marcel @MarcelsNirvana There’s another Fatu wrestling! Jesus, how many are there There’s another Fatu wrestling! Jesus, how many are there https://t.co/3KXc5Iiaq6

WrestleDome @WrestleDomeWD @MarcelsNirvana Cody after 10 years of the bloodline denying his story @MarcelsNirvana Cody after 10 years of the bloodline denying his story https://t.co/9XICBKPtQh

Ajo8472 @ajo8472 @WrestlingNewsCo Me watching Roman get saved by another member of the bloodline in 2040 @WrestlingNewsCo Me watching Roman get saved by another member of the bloodline in 2040 https://t.co/88yJEGjNRt

WaffleAfterHours @WaffleyMan @WrestlingNewsCo Just what we need. More people to win Roman matches. @WrestlingNewsCo Just what we need. More people to win Roman matches.

Master Mash @_MasterMash @WrestlingNewsCo He’s going to be the replacement of Sami Zayn LMAO @WrestlingNewsCo He’s going to be the replacement of Sami Zayn LMAO

#FIGHTINS @philliefan215 @WrestlingNewsCo Can see it now next year Reigns is in a match They ban Heyman Uso’s & solo from ringside then as reigns is about to lose the new uso debuts @WrestlingNewsCo Can see it now next year Reigns is in a match They ban Heyman Uso’s & solo from ringside then as reigns is about to lose the new uso debuts 😂

Jarian @Jayenache @WrestlingNewsCo Great. More cousins to help him keep those belts. Takes a whole village to keep him champion 🙄 @WrestlingNewsCo Great. More cousins to help him keep those belts. Takes a whole village to keep him champion 🙄

Roman Reigns has been dealing with dissension in The Bloodline in WWE

Sami Zayn's departure from The Bloodline resulted in major tension within the group as Jey Uso did not agree with his brothers' decision to brutally beat up the former NXT Champion.

While Jey eventually returned to Jimmy's side, the 37-year-old is seemingly not on the same page as Roman Reigns. The Usos also lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, which is unlikely to sit well with The Tribal Chief.

🇵🇸 🇫🇷 🇩🇿 @Ouss_RKO [ Thread ] Acknowledge Me



Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso [ Thread ] Acknowledge Me Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso https://t.co/lB8H2ZTtEm

Dissension within the group was on display on this week's SmackDown as Paul Heyman asked Solo Sikoa to take care of their problems if Jey failed to take care of "the Sami Zayn problem" in the main event. After assisting his brother to victory, Sikoa went on to attack Zayn. However, he was stopped by Jey Uso, who then superkicked the former Honorary Uce and went on to get a chair.

Matt Riddle then came out to make the save for Zayn. The Original Bro was also taken out by The Bloodline before his WWE hiatus and is bound to be looking for retribution against the heel faction.

