"More than Roman Reigns did this year" - WWE Universe is convinced 26-year-old star is carrying the company on his back

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE for a long time. However, fans recently took to Twitter, convinced that a 26-year-old star is carrying the Stamford-based promotion on his back at the moment.

The name in question is Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom has been featured in almost every WWE show for the past week. The Judgment Day star has wrestled during several house shows in Germany and then on RAW and NXT Halloween Havoc Night Two as well. Dominik has managed to compete in multiple matches across two different continents in a span of 7 days.

Wrestle Features recently took to Twitter to post about this amazing feat achieved by Dominik Mysterio. Fans quickly noticed the post and started commenting on it.

Some were convinced that Dominik has been doing a better job for the company than Roman Reigns this year. Others were happy to see The Judgment Day member's growth and believe he will be one of the best in the future.

You can check out fans' reactions in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

Roman Reigns is reportedly set to miss the rest of the shows in 2023 after WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns went on a hiatus after successfully defending his Universal Championship against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief made his much-awaited return at SmackDown's Season Premiere.

The Bloodline leader is currently in a heated feud with LA Knight, and the duo is set to face off at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on November 4, 2023, for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, according to a recent report, Reigns might miss the rest of the shows in 2023, including Survivor Series. You can read more about it here.

Fans think Reigns should drop the title if he will not be there week after week to defend it. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based company has planned for The Tribal Chief's future.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio has done more this year in WWE than Roman Reigns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think