"MORE terrifying with the makeup" - 58-year-old WWE legend has an interesting comment about Brock Lesnar

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to Instagram to share an AI-generated image of Brock Lesnar. The 58-year-old also made an interesting comment regarding The Beast Incarnate.

Since losing to Cody Rhodes at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Lesnar has been on hiatus. Before his trilogy bout against The American Nightmare, he defeated Rhodes at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Responding to a fan on his Instagram post, Foley claimed that Lesnar looks more terrifying with makeup.

"Brock Lesnar is perhaps MORE terrifying with the makeup," wrote Foley in response to a comment.

Check out Foley's Instagram post and comment regarding Lesnar:

John Cena recently praised his long-term rival Brock Lesnar

John Cena and Brock Lesnar have crossed paths with one another on multiple occasions.

Speaking on WWE's YouTube channel, the 16-time world champion praised The Beast Incarnate as a performer.

Cena believes that Lesnar is "extremely underrated" as a performer. He also expressed his love and gratitude towards the former WWE Champion.

The Cenation Leader said:

"I love Brock [Lesnar] as a performer. I think he's extremely underrated even though he's in that conversation of the greatest of all time. And I love him as a human being. He is wholeheartedly himself and shoots you straight. At least you know where you stand with him at all times. And I really admire that about him. And he's been wonderful to me over the years. And another person that we kinda matriculated together, and we both have our different paths to success and we're both rooting for each other constantly."

Lesnar is currently taking time off from in-ring action but could potentially return in the future. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for The Beast Incarnate.

