"Most important match I’ve had" - Judgment Day member details the match he is the most proud of, explains importance of it

Judgment Day member Damian Priest recently discussed his 2023 match against Bad Bunny.

Priest battled Bunny in a singles match at the 2023 Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico, where the latter defeated Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. Priest and Bunny had teamed up at WrestleMania 37 in a victory over John Morrison and The Miz.

During an interview with WrestlingNews.co, The Archer of Infamy explained the importance of his match against Bunny. The current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion added that he was proud of his match against the 30-year-old sensation.

“Oh, hands down. I was very proud of that. That was — what that match meant was bigger than any win or loss or wrestling match. It was the representation, and culturally, that was so important to the both of us, Bad Bunny and I. It hands down is the most important match I’ve had in my career and the one that I’m the most proud of,” said Priest. [H/T Fightful]

Judgment Day member Damian Priest will eventually cash in his Money in the Bank contract

Damian Priest is the current Money in the Bank contract holder. He won the briefcase on July 1 last year in London and has held it now for 257+ days. Priest recently admitted that he will eventually cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

Speaking on The Babyfaces Podcast, The Judgment Day member reminded the WWE Universe that he has till July to cash in his contract.

He said:

"Just waiting and seeing. I got until July. I’m good. It doesn’t expire at WrestleMania. I think a lot of people get confused with that because it used to be at WrestleMania. But I have till July so… man, I’m chilling. We’re fine. It’s gonna happen… I see the stuff online where people aren’t sure if I’m gonna cash in, is it gonna be successful and championship material. When it happens, I’m gonna shut everybody up."

Priest and his Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in a Six-Pack Ladder match at WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Priest and Balor's title reign? Sound off!

