"Mox was never the same after this" - Wrestling world recalls John Cena verbally destroying Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) in a promo

The wrestling world has reacted to John Cena verbally destroying former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley in AEW.

Cena and Ambrose (Moxley) previously feuded with one another on SmackDown back in 2016. The two men crossed paths in a Triple Threat WWE Title match, involving AJ Styles back at No Mercy 2016.

Known for brutally honest promos, the WWE Universe recalled Cena destroying Ambrose (Moxley) on the microphone. In reaction, a Twitter user claimed that the former WWE Champion hasn't been the same since his interaction with Cena.

Check out the fan reactions to Cena destroying Ambrose (Moxley) on the mic:

R.I.P Long Live L'A @lilskrappa365



As usual his promos don’t really hit until later down the line because it goes over a lot of people’s heads. 7 years later his point was proven @TheEnemiesPE3 Unpopular Opinion but Cena flamed Ambrose during this period of SDAs usual his promos don’t really hit until later down the line because it goes over a lot of people’s heads. 7 years later his point was proven @TheEnemiesPE3 Unpopular Opinion but Cena flamed Ambrose during this period of SDAs usual his promos don’t really hit until later down the line because it goes over a lot of people’s heads. 7 years later his point was proven

reem💸 @ka_rr_ee_mm @TheEnemiesPE3 I think Cena is the greatest “promoist” if that’s a word lol but everytime another wrestler have a segment against Cena they most likely not winning the promo battle I think Cm Punk is the only guy I’ve seen go toe to toe with Cena in a segment and even Punk barely caught up lol @TheEnemiesPE3 I think Cena is the greatest “promoist” if that’s a word lol but everytime another wrestler have a segment against Cena they most likely not winning the promo battle I think Cm Punk is the only guy I’ve seen go toe to toe with Cena in a segment and even Punk barely caught up lol

Mike @morse2x @TheEnemiesPE3 John Cena is top 10 best mic workers of all time. @TheEnemiesPE3 John Cena is top 10 best mic workers of all time.

Dilly Bar @dillywack16 @TheEnemiesPE3 Those promos he cut on the miz and styles in 2016/2017 were violent @TheEnemiesPE3 Those promos he cut on the miz and styles in 2016/2017 were violent

Kung_Fu_Luffy @CoCoMamba1996 @TheEnemiesPE3 Mox was never the same after this @TheEnemiesPE3 Mox was never the same after this

Mal @malythe85 @TheEnemiesPE3 I’m just surprised Ambrose didn’t start bleeding tbh @TheEnemiesPE3 I’m just surprised Ambrose didn’t start bleeding tbh

Kflo87 @Kflo87 @TheEnemiesPE3 The dr just begging to come back out @TheEnemiesPE3 The dr just begging to come back out

Akira @Lo6122 @TheEnemiesPE3 John Cena after management plead him not to go hard in his promo @TheEnemiesPE3 John Cena after management plead him not to go hard in his promo😭 https://t.co/4DO0hF1xl7

H2Z @H2ZFatJedi Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 John Cena has absolutely zero compassion when a mic is in his hands John Cena has absolutely zero compassion when a mic is in his hands 😭😭https://t.co/rJihRS6jOR ever since his rivalry with The Rock this man said the hell with it “I’m letting the choppa fly” from now on and hasn’t let up since. twitter.com/theenemiespe3/… ever since his rivalry with The Rock this man said the hell with it “I’m letting the choppa fly” from now on and hasn’t let up since. twitter.com/theenemiespe3/…

Yeri @oldishh Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 John Cena has absolutely zero compassion when a mic is in his hands John Cena has absolutely zero compassion when a mic is in his hands 😭😭https://t.co/rJihRS6jOR Zero remorse. One he starts cooking you it’s not going to stop. twitter.com/theenemiespe3/… Zero remorse. One he starts cooking you it’s not going to stop. twitter.com/theenemiespe3/…

Darren🇬🇾 @DarrenEB1 Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 John Cena has absolutely zero compassion when a mic is in his hands John Cena has absolutely zero compassion when a mic is in his hands 😭😭https://t.co/rJihRS6jOR I think too much emphasis is put on Cena “burying” people with his promo’s… people 100% won’t hang on to that one time Cena flamed xyz, especially if they get him back. They just need to step up, be that through promo or match. twitter.com/theenemiespe3/… I think too much emphasis is put on Cena “burying” people with his promo’s… people 100% won’t hang on to that one time Cena flamed xyz, especially if they get him back. They just need to step up, be that through promo or match. twitter.com/theenemiespe3/…

Ritvik @RG_1177 Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 John Cena has absolutely zero compassion when a mic is in his hands John Cena has absolutely zero compassion when a mic is in his hands 😭😭https://t.co/rJihRS6jOR Do not put this guy on a mic against guys who are even a little bit tentative. He eats them up like they're nothing. twitter.com/TheEnemiesPE3/… Do not put this guy on a mic against guys who are even a little bit tentative. He eats them up like they're nothing. twitter.com/TheEnemiesPE3/…

Moxley is currently working in AEW where he is a former World Champion. He is on the back of a brutal match against Hangman Adam Page, to whom he lost in a Texas Deathmatch at the Revolution PPV.

The former WWE Superstar is part of the Blackpool Combat Club, a faction also consisting of Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta.

Teddy Long believes Austin Theory should defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 39

Austin Theory will defend the WWE United States Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 39. The two men crossed paths this past Monday night on RAW.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE veteran Teddy Long stated that Theory should win at WrestleMania 39, as Cena is likely to return to Hollywood. He said:

"That's the way it should go. He should beat Cena. Cena is going to leave and go back to Hollywood. Theory is gonna be right here on the roster. So I think it's a good move for Theory and I think that's gonna boost him."

Cena is a former multi-time WWE United States Champion. His latest match in the company was when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

