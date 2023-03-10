"Mox was never the same after this" - Wrestling world recalls John Cena verbally destroying Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) in a promo

The wrestling world has reacted to John Cena verbally destroying former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley in AEW.
Cena and Ambrose (Moxley) previously feuded with one another on SmackDown back in 2016. The two men crossed paths in a Triple Threat WWE Title match, involving AJ Styles back at No Mercy 2016.
Known for brutally honest promos, the WWE Universe recalled Cena destroying Ambrose (Moxley) on the microphone. In reaction, a Twitter user claimed that the former WWE Champion hasn't been the same since his interaction with Cena.
Moxley is currently working in AEW where he is a former World Champion. He is on the back of a brutal match against Hangman Adam Page, to whom he lost in a Texas Deathmatch at the Revolution PPV.
The former WWE Superstar is part of the Blackpool Combat Club, a faction also consisting of Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta.
Teddy Long believes Austin Theory should defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 39
Austin Theory will defend the WWE United States Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 39. The two men crossed paths this past Monday night on RAW.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE veteran Teddy Long stated that Theory should win at WrestleMania 39, as Cena is likely to return to Hollywood. He said:
"That's the way it should go. He should beat Cena. Cena is going to leave and go back to Hollywood. Theory is gonna be right here on the roster. So I think it's a good move for Theory and I think that's gonna boost him."
Cena is a former multi-time WWE United States Champion. His latest match in the company was when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.
