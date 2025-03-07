Multi-time champion claims women in WWE are underpaid

A former WWE Superstar recently made a massive claim regarding gender equality in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion. She asserted that women in the company are underpaid compared to men.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella bid adieu to WWE after her contract expired recently. The global juggernaut decided against renewing her contract, ending her nearly 12-year run in the company. She had been away from the squared circle since March 2023, when she went on a hiatus due to pregnancy.

Speaking to Kail Lowry on the Barely Famous podcast, the 37-year-old noted that there was still a long way to go when it came to gender equality in WWE. She claimed that many women superstars were extremely underpaid in comparison to their male counterparts:

"It is 2025. But we still have a long way to go with equality. I think many of the women there are extremely underpaid compared to the men, and that’s just a fact. Everyone there knows it. The women working there know it, and they maybe can’t say it because they’re working. So let me say it. I’m gonna say it and speak up for them because it’s important, and there’s some work to do. I feel like," she said. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

You can listen to the whole podcast below:

Wrestling veteran makes a bold claim about Carmella's WWE exit

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently opened up about a potential reason behind Carmella's exit from the company. He also referenced the latter's husband, Corey Graves, who was recently shifted from SmackDown to NXT.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the former SmackDown Manager noted that he liked Graves' commentary. Long believed that Carmella, too, did a great job during her time in the wrestling promotion. He added that some backstage heat could have resulted in the former Ms. Money in the Bank's departure:

"Well, I don't really know, you know, what to say about that. I mean, as far as I know, Corey Graves was doing a great job. I always liked him, you know, behind the mic. Carmella, his wife, I thought she [has] done a great job in the ring and everything, so I really don't know what to say. Maybe there's some backstage heat that we don't know about," he said. [From 5:17 to 5:36]

You can check out Teddy Long's comments in the video below:

The real-life Leah Van Dale inked a deal with Big Event NY following her WWE departure. She signed with the company as an exclusive client. It remains to be seen what's next for the Princess of Staten Island.

