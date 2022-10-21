Top WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes recently listed both John Cena and Edge as his dream opponents in the future.

At just 28 years of age, Hayes has already proven to be one of the most exciting young talents in the business today. Despite having only been in WWE for less than 2 years, he has already captured both the NXT North American and Cruiserweight championships.

With such an already impressive resume, Hayes was asked in a recent interview with The Ringer which iconic WWE stars he'd like to work with.

"I'm going to say all the guys that are probably more on their way out than the guys that are more [realistic], but I'd love to work with Edge." Hayes added: "I'd love to work with Cena, man, there's just so many." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

All that stands between Carmelo Hayes and a third reign as NXT North American Champion is his big ladder match this Saturday at Halloween Havoc.

With Cena currently focusing on his Hollywood career, a match with him may seem unlikely. However, as a current member of the RAW roster and ever one to give back to younger talent, a match between Hayes and Edge may one day be on the cards.

Edge on working with John Cena

Whilst both stars have had intense rivalries with many other stars, it could be argued that their feud in the mid 2000s was the standout storyline of both their careers.

Speaking on the The Kurt Angle Show, Edge described what it was like to work a match with John Cena as well as how the 16 time World Champion likes to perform in the ring.

"John is very much a performer that likes to feel a crowd. I kind of liken him to Eddie Vedder [from Pearl Jam]. Eddie Vedder will drop a setlist for Pearl Jam, a different one every night and change it on the fly because he’s feeling the audience. That’s what John and I would do because you just don’t know what an audience is going to do. To be able to think on your toes and to be able to go with your gut out there, that’s what John and I did and that’s fun." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WWE



When @JohnCena needed a villain, @EdgeRatedR mastered the role.

With the Rock and Austin era firmly at an end, the 2006 rivalry between Edge and John Cena ushered in a new phase for the company, which saw the two stars work as the company's top hero and villain respectively.

Which WWE rivalry of John Cena's is your all-time favorite?

