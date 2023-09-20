Multi-time champion has two-word reaction to Finn Balor's celebratory tweet following WWE show

Finn Balor wasn’t in attendance at this week’s WWE NXT but watched Dominik Mysterio’s match closely. He took to Twitter following the match that ended in a no-contest. Dom has had a two-word response to The Prince.

Dominik Mysterio took on Carmelo Hayes in a Champion vs. Champion match on NXT. None of the members of Judgment Day were present in the arena, but they watched the contest from afar.

During the match, Dominik slapped Ilja Dragunov, seated at ringside. Moments later, the latter attacked Mysterio. By the looks of things, the bout ended with a disqualification win for the NXT North American Champion.

Dominik threw Carmelo Hayes into a Torpedo Moscow from Dragonuv and evaded the ring to celebrate what he may have thought was a win. Finn Balor also took to social media to post a photo of him watching Dom celebrate.

The multi-time champion had a two-word Sami Zayn-esque reaction to Finn Balor's post. Both men seemed content with how things went down during the contest on Tuesday.

Check it out below:

"My dawg ⚖️," Dominik Mysterio responded.

You can see the tweet below:

Dragon Lee attacked Dominik during his post-match celebration. The two men will face off for the NXT North American Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW. If he can retain it, Mysterio will defend his title against Mustafa Ali at No Mercy.

Finn Balor may have mistaken the result of Dominik Mysterio's match on WWE NXT

Judging by Finn Balor’s tweet favoring his Judgment Day teammate, it looks like he believed Dominik won the match against Carmelo Hayes by disqualification. Many fans also thought the same as Ilja Dragunov attacked the young Mysterio first before hitting Melo with a Torpedo Moscow by mistake.

However, WWE seems to have bent the rules to protect Carmelo Hayes from a loss against the Judgment Day member. WWE’s official website shows that the match ended in a no-contest after The Mad Dragon’s interference.

It must be noted that WWE usually ends such matches with a disqualification win for one of the competitors. However, the creative team decided to go a different way to protect Hayes, especially in the absence of other Judgment Day members.

Do you think Balor will help Dominik retain on Monday night? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.