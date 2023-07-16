Multi-time Tag Team Champion teases singles run; dreaming of WWE Championship

Over the years, many top WWE tag teams have split up and achieved great singles success, one current performer who has World title aspirations is Montez Ford.

Alongside Angelo Dawkins, Ford has shone in recent years as a part of The Street Profits. During their time together, the pair has won the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships.

During a recent interview with USA Today, the 33-year-old said that despite his tag team achievements, he still has big goals as a singles performer.

"As a kid, I’ve always had a dream to become WWE champion, and you can’t do that as a tag team wrestler. You can be a part of a tag team, but it’s just me out there. That’s always been a dream of mine, and that’s one of the things I’m always looking forward to, training for." [H/T USA Today]

Fans got a taste of what Montez Ford can do as a top singles star earlier this year as she stood out from the pack inside the Elimination Chamber against five other superstars.

Montez Ford believes he can defeat WWE's biggest star

For more than 1040 days, Roman Reigns has dominated the company as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with no active star worthy enough of ending his rule.

Speaking on the Emarati radio show Talk 100.3, Montez Ford firmly staked his claim to be the man who can end Roman's historical run as champion.

"I feel like I'm one of the guys, along with a lot of other people, I feel like I'm one of the guys that could definitely step up to the plate and like turn this business to another shift that has never been before. He's done some fantastic things, some fantastic feats. He's made so much history in this title reign. But, at this point, it should be my time. It's my time."

Check out the full interview below:

As the Undisputed Champion, Roman Reigns has defeated some of WWE's biggest names, such as Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle, and Brock Lesnar.

