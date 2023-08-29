Multi-time world champion reveals the truth about rumors of signing with WWE after attending RAW

Nick Aldis recently addressed the rumors suggesting he had signed a contract with WWE.

Aldis competed in several promotions over the past 20 years, winning multiple world championships. However, the 36-year-old has been a free agent since earlier this year after leaving IMPACT Wrestling.

He has since been rumored to have joined WWE in a backstage producer role under Chief Content Officer Triple H's leadership. The former NWA World Champion was reportedly backstage at RAW earlier this month.

During a recent interview with Niko Knows Best, Aldis addressed these rumors, disclosing that he could not confirm nor deny them. However, he stated that nothing is official yet:

"[Can you confirm or deny that you are a part of WWE at this time?] I can't really confirm or deny that. It's not... Nothing official," he said. [2:46 - 2:51]

Nick Aldis is married to WWE legend Mickie James

Nick Aldis and Mickie James started dating nearly 12 years ago while working together in IMPACT Wrestling. In 2014, the couple welcomed their first child together. They tied the know about a year later.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, James provided an update on her husband's future:

"He's been shadowing there, but he's never produced me. I do think that he's going to be an incredible producer if that works out, and they love that, and he loves that. I also believe in my husband in anything he does, and I think he's an incredible wrestler, an incredible champion, [and] an incredible artist with everything he does. He's a professional, an incredible businessman with legacy supplements. (...) I'm really grateful he has this opportunity, and if he takes it, I hope it's because he loves it and they love him. If they don't and he doesn't, I just know the wonderful things he's going to do." [H/T: Fightful]

