Cody Rhodes' ex-rival refutes retirement speculations amid rumors of joining WWE

Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis recently addressed whether he had retired from in-ring action amid rumors of joining WWE.

Aldis kicked off his wrestling career nearly two decades ago. He has competed in several promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling), Global Force Wrestling, and National Wrestling Alliance, and has held several world titles. He even feuded with Cody Rhodes over the NWA World Title in 2018.

While he is currently a free agent after departing IMPACT Wrestling earlier this year, rumors suggest Aldis will join WWE as a producer. Hence, many speculate that he may have retired from in-ring competition.

Speaking on Niko Knows Best, Aldis addressed these speculations, stating he was not done yet as a competitor.

"It's sort of a blessing and curse of wrestling media and that sort of appetite that fans have for information and wanting to be the first to break stuff all the time. But it's like, it makes it very difficult to even sort of have a conversation or even sort of try something without people putting some sort of finality on it and immediately go, 'Oh, that's it.' Like, he's doing this, he's doing that. Nothing like that is in place. And I don't know why."

The former NWA World Champion added:

"But, again, I guess because of the discussions about, you know, a different role, immediately it sort of jumps to [the] conversation, 'Oh, he's not wrestling anymore. He's retiring. That's it. Is he done wrestling?' I'm going like, 'What? Hold on, I'm 36 years old guys.' (...) You know, I'm very much in my prime. I'm like, 'Wait a minute, where does all this discussion about me being done [with] wrestling come from?' Everyone just needs to chill." [3:26 - 5:09]

Did Nick Aldis join WWE?

Earlier this month, reports suggested Nick Aldis was backstage at Monday Night RAW playing a producer role. However, the former NWA World Champion refused to confirm or deny signing with the Stamford-based company during an interview with Keepin' It 100.

Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Aldis' wife, former Women's Champion Mickie James, confirmed that the 36-year-old has been shadowing as a WWE producer.

"He's been shadowing there, but he's never produced me. I do think that he's going to be an incredible producer if that works out, and they love that, and he loves that. I also believe in my husband in anything he does, and I think he's an incredible wrestler, an incredible champion, [and] an incredible artist with everything he does. He's a professional, an incredible businessman with legacy supplements."

James also mentioned that Aldis was a great individual outside the squared circle:

"He is an incredible dad and an incredible husband. I'm always going to toot his horn, but I feel it comes off as very biased when I say it. I'm really grateful he has this opportunity, and if he takes it, I hope it's because he loves it and they love him. If they don't and he doesn't, I just know the wonderful things he's going to do." [H/T: Fightful]

