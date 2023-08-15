WWE never hired top star because Bruce Prichard labeled him "very difficult to work with," says veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently claimed that WWE never hired Nick Aldis as he was labeled very difficult to work with by one of the company's top executives, Bruce Prichard.

It's no secret that Aldis is among the most notable names in pro wrestling who hasn't worked for WWE yet. Though he's currently rumored to be trying out for a producer's role in the global juggernaut, it remains to be seen how that turns out.

The 36-year-old has been a main event talent for both IMPACT Wrestling and NWA in the past but never signed on the dotted line with WWE for various reasons.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo recalled working with Nick Aldis in IMPACT Wrestling. The former writer mentioned that though Aldis bluntly shared his opinions, he wasn't among those to complain to the top management.

"When I started to work with him [Aldis], he's the guy that would have been labeled, the guy that's hard to work with. And the reason being he was honest with you. If he didn't like something, he told you. If he didn't understand something, he told you. And with me as a New Yorker, I respect that style more than somebody; he could have been running to Dixie [Carter]. And 90% of Dixie's guys, they would be running to Dixie. He wasn't that way. He would tell you right to your face."

Russo added that it was Aldis' outspoken attitude that made WWE apprehensive of signing him. He said Bruce Prichard didn't like him for the same reason.

"And bro, that's why he was never hired by the WWE because Prichard does not like him for that reason. Prichard has labeled Nick Aldis very difficult to work with. And that's how it is in wrestling, man. If you tell the truth and you say how you really feel, you are difficult to work with." [1:30 - 2:32]

Teddy Long is rooting for Nick Aldis to succeed in WWE

Earlier this month, on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long spoke about just how much he admired Nick Aldis' work. The former manager also feels that the 36-year-old had been underutilized by the other promotions he worked for and that he still had a lot to offer to the business.

"Well, I have always said this about Nick Aldis. Super nice guy. Love him, man. I heard rumors that WWE might be interested in him, but I don't know for sure. But I hope someone over there talks to him and hope he gets a break to go to WWE. And I think the places he's been in, NWA, they've just wasted him. I have worked with him; he certainly gives 100% in the ring. So I hope he gets the break."

Considering he's still fairly young, Nick Aldis could have great rivalries with many on the Stamford-based promotion's roster, given he's brought in as an in-ring worker.

