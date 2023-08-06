"Can't confirm or deny" - Cody Rhodes' ex-rival addresses rumored talks with WWE

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis recently addressed his possibility of joining WWE.

Aldis kicked off his wrestling career nearly two decades ago. He competed in several promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling (TNA) and NWA. He also wrestled on the independent circuit. The British star feuded with Cody Rhodes over the NWA World Heavyweight Title a few years ago. He lost it to The American Nightmare in September 2018 before recapturing it nearly a month later.

During a recent interview with Keepin' It 100, Aldis was asked about the rumors suggesting he would join Rhodes in the Stamford-based company in a backstage role as an agent or producer.

"[Can you deny or confirm rumors that you might be going to WWE as an agent or producer? Or are you in talks?] I cannot confirm or deny [laughs]," he said. [1:18 - 1:21]

Teddy Long urged WWE to sign Nick Aldis

Earlier this year, Nick Aldis made a brief return to IMPACT Wrestling. However, he reportedly left the promotion officially last month. The 36-year-old is currently a free agent.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long urged the Stamford-based company to sign Mickie James' husband.

"Well, I have always said this about Nick Aldis. Super nice guy. Love him, man. I heard rumors that WWE might be interested in him, but I don't know for sure. But I hope someone over there talks to him and hope he gets a break to go to WWE. And I think the places he's been in, NWA, they've just wasted him. I have worked with him; he certainly gives 100% in the ring. So I hope he gets the break," he said. [0:36 - 1:03]

