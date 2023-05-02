Multi-time World Heavyweight Champion's WWE RAW return reportedly confirmed

The May 1st episode of WWE RAW will emanate from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The show will host the second night of the draft after a successful Night One this past Friday on SmackDown.

Several WWE legends returned for the first night to reveal the draft picks, including Rob Van Dam, Teddy Long, John "Bradshaw" Layfield and Road Dogg. While his role remains unclear, Ric Flair is reportedly set to appear on tonight's show.

PWInsider confirmed the Nature Boy's status for WWE RAW, and it is plausible that he will appear on-screen. Flair does not usually do shows for the Stamford-based promotion these days. He did, however, make a notable appearance at the Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania 39 weekend to induct the Great Muta.

Ric Flair believes 26-year-old WWE Superstar is destined for big things

Dominik Mysterio has been on a roll of late, moving away from his tag team partnership with his father to join Judgment Day. After many months of building his character on WWE TV, the rising star wrestled a huge match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on his podcast To Be The Man, Ric Flair showered praise on Dom and claimed that the young star is working at a "high level," remarking on the legend's relationship with the Mysterio family as well:

"Dominik's great," Flair began. "That was great what he and Rey... you know, I've known that kid since he was like five years old. To see him mature like this, and to know how close that family is, how much respect they have for the business, yeah. I've got so many great relationships and I'm so proud to see these guys accomplish at such a high level. Dominik's got a great future." [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

The Judgment Day clan are yet to be drafted, and are expected to be heavily featured on the red brand tonight, considering their elite status on the roster.

